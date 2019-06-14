US federal prosectors say the suspect in the killing of Chinese student Zhang Yingying bought corrosive drain cleaner and rubbish bags in the days after she vanished. Photo: AP
Suspect in murder of Chinese student Zhang Yingying bought corrosive drain cleaner after she disappeared, US court told
- FBI agent testifies that accused killer changed explanation of his whereabouts on day that Zhang vanished
Topic | Chinese overseas
Zhang Yingying’s parents Ye Lifeng (second from right) and Zhang Ronggao (right), arrive at the courthouse as jury selection in the federal trial of Brendt Christensen begins on Monday. Photo: AFP
‘Give my daughter back’: parents of vanished Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying at courthouse as alleged killer Brendt Christensen’s trial begins
- Jury selection commenced on Monday in case that could lead to death penalty for the former University of Illinois student
- Christensen is accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Zhang in 2017
