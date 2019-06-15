The exhibition features more than 100 works by Picasso. Photo: AFP
US$900 million exhibition of Picasso’s work opens in Beijing
- ‘Birth of a Genius’ show at UCCA Centre for Contemporary Art runs until September 1
- Artwork, on loan from Picasso Museum in Paris, is so valuable its insurers insisted it was carried on seven different aircraft
In this photo taken on November 26, 2003, French-Chinese painter Zao Wou-ki gestures during his induction ceremony in the painting section of the Academy of Fine Arts. Photo: AFP
Chinese artists Chu Teh-chun and Zao Wou-ki set records at Paris auction as two paintings sold for more than US$11 million
- One work by Chu was bought for more than five times its estimate price, while another by Zao went for four times more than expected
