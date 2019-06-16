Two security guards were sacked after four patients escaped from a high-security psychiatric hospital in southwest China. Photo: Weibo
Security guards at Chinese psychiatric hospital sacked after four patients make audacious escape
- Group got through main exit by posing as visitors taking their relatives out for a break
- Quartet had earlier found the key to a security door ‘hidden’ on a windowsill
Topic | China Society
