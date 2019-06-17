Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police in southwest China are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy on Friday night. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese man accused of throwing one-year-old son from sixth-floor window

  • Grief-stricken grandmother says tragedy followed argument over money
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 4:05pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:05pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police in southwest China are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy on Friday night. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The window fell from a 20th-floor flat in a residential community in Futian district. Photo: Weibo
Society

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by falling window in southern China

  • Child was walking to school with his mother through their residential community in Shenzhen when he was struck on the head
  • Housing authority has asked property management firm to carry out safety checks on all buildings
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 7:30pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 16 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The window fell from a 20th-floor flat in a residential community in Futian district. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.