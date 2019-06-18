Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Medical staff help wounded people at a local hospital in Changning county of Yibin, southwest China’s Sichuan province after an earthquake on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Strong earthquake in China’s Sichuan province reportedly kills 6, injures 75

  • Authorities in China said the earthquake measured magnitude 6.0
Topic |   Earthquakes
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:14am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:11am, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Medical staff help wounded people at a local hospital in Changning county of Yibin, southwest China’s Sichuan province after an earthquake on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tokyo schoolchildren take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

How prepared is Tokyo for giant earthquake that could kill 10,000 people and destroy 300,000 buildings?

  • Experts say there is a 70 per cent chance of a magnitude-7 quake hitting Tokyo before 2050. It is no longer a question of if – but when – the big one will come
  • A magnitude-7.3 quake striking northern Tokyo Bay could kill 9,700 people and injure almost 150,000, with an expected peak of 3.39 million evacuees the next day
Topic |   Japan
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 4:27pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:53pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tokyo schoolchildren take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.