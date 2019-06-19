Simon Tse, seen in a pre-handover 1996 childhood photo taken at The Peak in Hong Kong. Born Canadian in Hong Kong, he calls himself a “Honger”, or “Hong Kong Canadian”, but not “Chinese Canadian”. Photo: Courtesy of Simon Tse
Why don’t Hong Kong Canadians just say they are Chinese? Because of subethnicity, and this is why it matters
- A study of ethnic Chinese in Vancouver points to the wide gaps between Hongkongers and mainlanders, defying assumptions about ‘Chinese Canadian’ homogeneity
- Politics, language, and battles over ‘cultural authenticity’ serve as dividing lines – but some friendships manage to bridge the subethnic gap
Topic | Chinese overseas
Simon Tse, seen in a pre-handover 1996 childhood photo taken at The Peak in Hong Kong. Born Canadian in Hong Kong, he calls himself a “Honger”, or “Hong Kong Canadian”, but not “Chinese Canadian”. Photo: Courtesy of Simon Tse
Reverse migration has helped shape Hong Kong, where there are now an estimated 300,000 Canadians. But thousands are now crossing the Pacific again and heading back to Canada, as double-reverse migrants, or re-returnees. Graphic: SCMP
Thousands of Hong Kong-born people move back to Canada, once again reversing a migration that has shaped cities across the Pacific
- Canada’s Hong Kong-born population has increased for the first time since 1996, upending a flow that resulted in 300,000 Canadians living in the autonomous city
- Academics say political upheaval, personal factors and the ageing of Canadians in Hong Kong are behind the new phenomenon of double-reverse migration
Topic | Canada
Reverse migration has helped shape Hong Kong, where there are now an estimated 300,000 Canadians. But thousands are now crossing the Pacific again and heading back to Canada, as double-reverse migrants, or re-returnees. Graphic: SCMP