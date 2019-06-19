The man was arrested after his wife contacted police to say he had pushed her. Photo: Handout
Chinese businessman accused of pushing pregnant wife off cliff in Thailand to get her money
- Yu Xiaodong was arrested after his wife told police that her husband had pushed her over the edge at a beauty spot in northeast Thailand
- Woman suffered multiple broken bones after falling 34 metres, but her unborn child survived the fall
Topic | China Society
