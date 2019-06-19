Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The man was arrested after his wife contacted police to say he had pushed her. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese businessman accused of pushing pregnant wife off cliff in Thailand to get her money

  • Yu Xiaodong was arrested after his wife told police that her husband had pushed her over the edge at a beauty spot in northeast Thailand
  • Woman suffered multiple broken bones after falling 34 metres, but her unborn child survived the fall
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 8:11pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:11pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The man was arrested after his wife contacted police to say he had pushed her. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.