Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Hualong One ZH-65 steam generator, part of China’s home-grown nuclear technology which it is hoping to export as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Society

China expert lays out trillion yuan nuclear path for belt and road plan

  • Senior industry official Wang Shoujun predicts up to 30 reactors could be built over next decade
  • Calls for more financial and policy support for sector to optimise export trade
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:27pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:07pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Hualong One ZH-65 steam generator, part of China’s home-grown nuclear technology which it is hoping to export as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
China is exploring the idea of using small nuclear power plants to phase out coal- and gas-fired heating generators in smog-afflicted northern China. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China to fire up small test nuclear reactor to heat smog-prone north

  • Compact plants proposed to ease pollution but backers must win over wary public
Topic |   Energy
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:49pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:17pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China is exploring the idea of using small nuclear power plants to phase out coal- and gas-fired heating generators in smog-afflicted northern China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.