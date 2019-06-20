A Hualong One ZH-65 steam generator, part of China’s home-grown nuclear technology which it is hoping to export as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
China expert lays out trillion yuan nuclear path for belt and road plan
- Senior industry official Wang Shoujun predicts up to 30 reactors could be built over next decade
- Calls for more financial and policy support for sector to optimise export trade
China is exploring the idea of using small nuclear power plants to phase out coal- and gas-fired heating generators in smog-afflicted northern China. Photo: Reuters
China to fire up small test nuclear reactor to heat smog-prone north
- Compact plants proposed to ease pollution but backers must win over wary public
