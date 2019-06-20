Channels

A young girl had a lucky escape after falling from the window of her home in central China. Photo: Sohu.com
Society

Chinese girl, 5, saved by railings after plunging from fifth-storey window

  • Youngster gets wedged between balcony rail and window grille after falling from two floors above
  • Woman living in third-floor flat holds on to stricken child through bars until firefighters are able to lift her to safety
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:56pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:56pm, 20 Jun, 2019

A young girl had a lucky escape after falling from the window of her home in central China. Photo: Sohu.com
Police in southwest China are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy on Friday night. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese man accused of throwing one-year-old son from sixth-floor window

  • Grief-stricken grandmother says tragedy followed argument over money
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 4:05pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:14pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Police in southwest China are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy on Friday night. Photo: Handout
