Pictures of the two children being exposed to the sun triggered an outcry online. Photo: thepaper.cn
Chinese kindergarten teacher fired for forcing children out into hot sun as a punishment
- Children were forced out into the glare of the sun for playing during naptime on a day when temperatures topped 30 degrees Celsius
- Authorities in Zhangzhou city order kindergarten to close after incident
Topic | China Society
Pictures of the two children being exposed to the sun triggered an outcry online. Photo: thepaper.cn
The boy died in hospital in Haikou on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Heatstroke tragedy as four-year-old boy left on kindergarten bus in China
- Child dies after being trapped in vehicle on hot day
- Staff and driver accused of dereliction of duty
Topic | China Society
The boy died in hospital in Haikou on Thursday. Photo: Weibo