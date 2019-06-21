Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pictures of the two children being exposed to the sun triggered an outcry online. Photo: thepaper.cn
Society

Chinese kindergarten teacher fired for forcing children out into hot sun as a punishment

  • Children were forced out into the glare of the sun for playing during naptime on a day when temperatures topped 30 degrees Celsius
  • Authorities in Zhangzhou city order kindergarten to close after incident
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 6:22pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:56pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pictures of the two children being exposed to the sun triggered an outcry online. Photo: thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
The boy died in hospital in Haikou on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Heatstroke tragedy as four-year-old boy left on kindergarten bus in China

  • Child dies after being trapped in vehicle on hot day
  • Staff and driver accused of dereliction of duty
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 3:35pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:10pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The boy died in hospital in Haikou on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.