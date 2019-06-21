Passengers were left scrambling to make alternative arrangements after the three-day strike began on Thursday. Photo: CNA
EVA Air strike leaves thousands of passengers stranded in Taiwan
- More than 100 flights grounded as a result of industrial action by cabin crew
Topic | China Society
EVA Air flight attendants have gone on strike in a dispute with the carrier over pay. Photo: CNA
Flight delays expected as cabin crew from Taiwan’s EVA Air strike over pay
- Aviation authorities say industrial action will affect at least 7,000 passengers
