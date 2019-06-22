Channels

Weibo’s popularity list for Chinese singer Cai Xukun. Critics say the site’s policy of highlighting those who top the list gives fans an incentive to inflate the numbers. Photo: Weibo
Fake online traffic campaigns leave Chinese celebrities’ loyal fans out of pocket

  • Legions of fanatics were using app – now shut down by police – that sold memberships to increase shares and comments for pop idol
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Published: 7:00am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Jun, 2019

The April R3 Celebrity Index shows that Chinese boy band member Cai Xukun, at No 1, and actress Yang Mi, at No 2, are the the stars generating the most social media discussion in China last month. Photo: R3
Why Cai Xukun and Yang Mi are still China's top celebrities

Boy band member Cai – in a row with a video company – and actress Yang – star of new variety show – are hottest topics of discussion on mainland social media platforms

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Jing Daily

Jing Daily  

Published: 12:00pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 28 May, 2019

The April R3 Celebrity Index shows that Chinese boy band member Cai Xukun, at No 1, and actress Yang Mi, at No 2, are the the stars generating the most social media discussion in China last month. Photo: R3
