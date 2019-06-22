Beijing wants to eradicate place and property names, like “East Rome’s Garden”, that are influenced by foreign or “weird” words. Photo: Weibo
China still committed to getting rid of ‘big, foreign and weird’ place names
- Civil affairs ministry reaffirms plan to eradicate names that ‘violate the core values of socialism, damage national confidence’
- One man says it reminds him of the dark days of the Cultural Revolution
China Society
