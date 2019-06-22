Channels

Beijing wants to eradicate place and property names, like “East Rome’s Garden”, that are influenced by foreign or “weird” words. Photo: Weibo
Society

China still committed to getting rid of ‘big, foreign and weird’ place names

  • Civil affairs ministry reaffirms plan to eradicate names that ‘violate the core values of socialism, damage national confidence’
  • One man says it reminds him of the dark days of the Cultural Revolution
Topic |   China Society
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 3:31pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:31pm, 22 Jun, 2019

The decision to name the wards after universities such as Harvard has been rescinded. Photo: AP
Society

Chinese hospital’s plan for ‘lucky’ Harvard babies gets poor marks

  • Wards were named after leading universities in the hope of giving babies an auspicious start in life, but plan was scrapped after hospital bosses were warned of the possible legal pitfalls
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:14pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:40pm, 21 Jun, 2019

