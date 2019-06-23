Channels

Police in central China say they are investigating a man's claims that officers tried to cover up his father's murder more than 20 years ago.
Society

Chinese police to investigate claims officers helped to hush up a murder, state media says

  • Widow of man beaten to death in 1998 says on national radio she was tricked into agreeing a compensation deal that police helped to draw up
  • Case resurfaces after victim’s son asks questions about his father’s murder online
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 4:48pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:48pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Police in central China say they are investigating a man’s claims that officers tried to cover up his father’s murder more than 20 years ago. Photo: Reuters
Police in central China found human remains buried under a school playground.
Society

Chinese man closes in on justice for ‘murdered’ dad as police find remains buried under playground

  • Project supervisor Deng Shiping went missing in 2003 amid row with school principal, builder over cost of new playground
  • Despite family’s pleas, police refused to investigate at the time
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 9:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:57am, 22 Jun, 2019

Police in central China found human remains buried under a school playground. Photo: Weibo
