Police in central China say they are investigating a man’s claims that officers tried to cover up his father’s murder more than 20 years ago. Photo: Reuters
Chinese police to investigate claims officers helped to hush up a murder, state media says
- Widow of man beaten to death in 1998 says on national radio she was tricked into agreeing a compensation deal that police helped to draw up
- Case resurfaces after victim’s son asks questions about his father’s murder online
Police in central China found human remains buried under a school playground. Photo: Weibo
Chinese man closes in on justice for ‘murdered’ dad as police find remains buried under playground
- Project supervisor Deng Shiping went missing in 2003 amid row with school principal, builder over cost of new playground
- Despite family’s pleas, police refused to investigate at the time
