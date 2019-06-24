Channels

The body of Deng Shiping was found beneath a school playground 16 years after his disappearance. Photo: Weibo
Society

Scandal of murdered whistle-blower forces Chinese city officials to promise action over 2003 killing

  • Authorities in Hunan say they will target all those who prevented the 16-year-old killing from being properly investigated at the time
  • Victim’s body was found under a school playground after he threatened to expose corruption in the construction project
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 7:24pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:26pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Police in central China say they are investigating a man’s claims that officers tried to cover up his father’s murder more than 20 years ago. Photo: Reuters
Society

Chinese police to investigate claims officers helped to hush up a murder, state media says

  • Widow of man beaten to death in 1998 says on national radio she was tricked into agreeing a compensation deal that police helped to draw up
  • Case resurfaces after victim’s son asks questions about his father’s murder online
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 4:48pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 23 Jun, 2019

