Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese police have appealed to social media users for help in their hunt for a man seen viciously beating a woman in a surveillance video of unknown origin which was shared online. Photo: The Paper
Society

Online sleuths join manhunt after horror attack on woman in China

  • Police appeal to social media users for help in finding a man seen viciously beating woman in surveillance video
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 2:11pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:11pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese police have appealed to social media users for help in their hunt for a man seen viciously beating a woman in a surveillance video of unknown origin which was shared online. Photo: The Paper
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.