Dalian police detained a man on Tuesday night in relation to an assault on a woman which sparked a nationwide manhunt after surveillance camera footage of the attack was shared on social media. Photo: The Paper
Society

Chinese man detained after horror attack on woman sparks nationwide manhunt

  • Local police say accused did not know his victim, had been drinking after argument with his girlfriend
  • Internet sleuths identify location of assault in response to national appeal for help
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 1:44pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:44pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Chinese police have appealed to social media users for help in their hunt for a man seen viciously beating a woman in a surveillance video of unknown origin which was shared online. Photo: The Paper
Society

Horror attack on woman in eastern China is caught on camera, sparking manhunt on social media

  • Appeal to social media users for help in finding a man seen viciously beating woman in surveillance video
  • Dalian police identify victim, launch special task force to hunt for attacker
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 2:11pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:51pm, 25 Jun, 2019

