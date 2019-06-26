Dalian police detained a man on Tuesday night in relation to an assault on a woman which sparked a nationwide manhunt after surveillance camera footage of the attack was shared on social media. Photo: The Paper
Chinese man detained after horror attack on woman sparks nationwide manhunt
- Local police say accused did not know his victim, had been drinking after argument with his girlfriend
- Internet sleuths identify location of assault in response to national appeal for help
Topic | China Society
Horror attack on woman in eastern China is caught on camera, sparking manhunt on social media
- Appeal to social media users for help in finding a man seen viciously beating woman in surveillance video
- Dalian police identify victim, launch special task force to hunt for attacker
Chinese police have appealed to social media users for help in their hunt for a man seen viciously beating a woman in a surveillance video of unknown origin which was shared online. Photo: The Paper