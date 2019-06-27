Channels

SCMP
China is restricting imports of scrap metal as part of its efforts to reduce pollution. Photo: Reuters
Society

Chinese port halts scrap metal imports as stockpiles mount

  • Customs authority at southern port of Sanshan brings forward deadline for scrap cargoes to arrive
  • Capacity has been ‘seriously exceeded’ and there are temporary controls on how many boats can dock
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:04pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:17pm, 27 Jun, 2019

The sorting of household waste is more of a novelty than the norm in China. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Can China sort its household waste recycling problem by 2020?

  • After two decades of inaction, Chinese President Xi Jinping has set a deadline for the nation
  • Small, local successes show education is the key
Topic |   China pollution
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 1:30pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:18pm, 22 Jun, 2019

