China is restricting imports of scrap metal as part of its efforts to reduce pollution. Photo: Reuters
Chinese port halts scrap metal imports as stockpiles mount
- Customs authority at southern port of Sanshan brings forward deadline for scrap cargoes to arrive
- Capacity has been ‘seriously exceeded’ and there are temporary controls on how many boats can dock
Topic | China pollution
China is restricting imports of scrap metal as part of its efforts to reduce pollution. Photo: Reuters
The sorting of household waste is more of a novelty than the norm in China. Photo: Xinhua
Can China sort its household waste recycling problem by 2020?
- After two decades of inaction, Chinese President Xi Jinping has set a deadline for the nation
- Small, local successes show education is the key
Topic | China pollution
The sorting of household waste is more of a novelty than the norm in China. Photo: Xinhua