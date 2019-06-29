A group of young Chinese students tour the University of Cambridge in England. Photo: Alamy
Why West means best for middle-class parents fleeing the Chinese education system
- International schools and companies offering extracurricular services have sprung up to prepare children to study overseas
- Families disenchanted with exam-based classes and intense competition for tertiary places look offshore for alternatives
Students make last-minute preparations for a gaokao exam in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Simon Song
Why did one of China’s elite universities need to offer big money to get the best students?
- Zhejiang University has been ordered to stop dangling tens of thousands of dollars to get the highest scorers in the national college entrance exam to accept a place at the campus
- Competition for the top gaokao performers is fierce as schools can no longer wait for the brightest to come to them
