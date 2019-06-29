Channels

A group of young Chinese students tour the University of Cambridge in England. Photo: Alamy
Society

Why West means best for middle-class parents fleeing the Chinese education system

  • International schools and companies offering extracurricular services have sprung up to prepare children to study overseas
  • Families disenchanted with exam-based classes and intense competition for tertiary places look offshore for alternatives
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 10:11am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:11am, 29 Jun, 2019

A group of young Chinese students tour the University of Cambridge in England. Photo: Alamy
Students make last-minute preparations for a gaokao exam in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Simon Song
Society

Why did one of China’s elite universities need to offer big money to get the best students?

  • Zhejiang University has been ordered to stop dangling tens of thousands of dollars to get the highest scorers in the national college entrance exam to accept a place at the campus
  • Competition for the top gaokao performers is fierce as schools can no longer wait for the brightest to come to them
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:47pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Students make last-minute preparations for a gaokao exam in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Simon Song
