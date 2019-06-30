The new airport’s starfish-shaped terminal spans 700,000 square metres (7.5 million sq ft), but it is designed to keep walking to a minimum. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s sea change: main building work done on starfish-shaped mega airport
- Designed by late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, it will be world’s largest single-terminal airport – and could become the busiest by passenger traffic
- Major construction has been completed and it is expected to open its doors in September, according to state media
Topic | Aviation
Zhang Di’s Yinchuan Museum of Contemporary Art, in Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: MOCA
20 women architects shaping China’s future through buildings big and small
- China’s urban landscapes are transforming at dizzying speed, and, inspired by Zaha Hadid, women are behind some of the country’s most exciting new buildings
- Changes unleashed by Deng Xiaoping’s economic opening up let them claim a place in the profession, and elbow aside male engineers who dominated construction
Topic | Architecture and design
