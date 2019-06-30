Channels

The new airport’s starfish-shaped terminal spans 700,000 square metres (7.5 million sq ft), but it is designed to keep walking to a minimum. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Beijing’s sea change: main building work done on starfish-shaped mega airport

  • Designed by late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, it will be world’s largest single-terminal airport – and could become the busiest by passenger traffic
  • Major construction has been completed and it is expected to open its doors in September, according to state media
Topic |   Aviation
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 9:48pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:15pm, 30 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zhang Di’s Yinchuan Museum of Contemporary Art, in Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Photo: MOCA
Long Reads

20 women architects shaping China’s future through buildings big and small

  • China’s urban landscapes are transforming at dizzying speed, and, inspired by Zaha Hadid, women are behind some of the country’s most exciting new buildings
  • Changes unleashed by Deng Xiaoping’s economic opening up let them claim a place in the profession, and elbow aside male engineers who dominated construction
Topic |   Architecture and design
Gary Jones

Gary Jones  

Published: 3:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:06am, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

