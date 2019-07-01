The suggested change to marriage law is the latest proposal aimed at encouraging people to have more children. Photo: Simon Song
Young Chinese mock proposal to lower legal marriage age to 18 in effort to address ageing population crisis
- Negative reaction on social media after some legislators suggest change to help arrest falling birth rates
- At present, the law stipulates a minimum age of 22 for men and 20 for women
Discrimination against women at work remains a big problem in China. Photo: Alamy
Chinese women continue to face discrimination in the workplace, court says
- Despite small decline last year, number of legal cases involving violation of female workers’ rights in southern city of Guangzhou has been steadily rising
- Expectant and new mothers are most common victims, court report says
