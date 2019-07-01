Channels

The suggested change to marriage law is the latest proposal aimed at encouraging people to have more children. Photo: Simon Song
Society

Young Chinese mock proposal to lower legal marriage age to 18 in effort to address ageing population crisis

  • Negative reaction on social media after some legislators suggest change to help arrest falling birth rates
  • At present, the law stipulates a minimum age of 22 for men and 20 for women
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 3:22pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:47pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Discrimination against women at work remains a big problem in China. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese women continue to face discrimination in the workplace, court says

  • Despite small decline last year, number of legal cases involving violation of female workers’ rights in southern city of Guangzhou has been steadily rising
  • Expectant and new mothers are most common victims, court report says
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 4:03pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:36pm, 21 Jun, 2019

