Spirited Away has just been released in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why China is still spirited away by the movie magic of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki
- Chinese fans of the Japanese animator are lining up for the official release of a film – 18 years after it was made
Topic | Asian cinema: Japanese films
Spirited Away has just been released in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
In a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 film Spirited Away, Chihiro (voiced for its China run by Zhou Dongyu) runs away after being released from a resort for supernatural beings. The film has broken box office records in China.
Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away sets China box office record, trumps Toy Story 4, 18 years after rest of world saw it
- Anime master Hayao Miyazaki’s second film to get a belated cinematic release in China, Spirited Away has biggest opening weekend ever there for a Japanese film
- Story of a girl who moves to a city’s suburbs and enters a supernatural realm has taken US$33 million in five days, more than double sales for Pixar’s new film
Topic | Asian cinema: Japanese films
In a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 film Spirited Away, Chihiro (voiced for its China run by Zhou Dongyu) runs away after being released from a resort for supernatural beings. The film has broken box office records in China.