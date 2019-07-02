Channels

Spirited Away has just been released in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why China is still spirited away by the movie magic of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki

  Chinese fans of the Japanese animator are lining up for the official release of a film – 18 years after it was made
Topic |   Asian cinema: Japanese films
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 6:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:12am, 2 Jul, 2019

Spirited Away has just been released in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
In a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 film Spirited Away, Chihiro (voiced for its China run by Zhou Dongyu) runs away after being released from a resort for supernatural beings. The film has broken box office records in China.
Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away sets China box office record, trumps Toy Story 4, 18 years after rest of world saw it

  Anime master Hayao Miyazaki's second film to get a belated cinematic release in China, Spirited Away has biggest opening weekend ever there for a Japanese film
  Story of a girl who moves to a city's suburbs and enters a supernatural realm has taken US$33 million in five days, more than double sales for Pixar's new film
Topic |   Asian cinema: Japanese films
Elaine Yau

Elaine Yau  

Published: 7:29pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:02pm, 27 Jun, 2019

In a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 film Spirited Away, Chihiro (voiced for its China run by Zhou Dongyu) runs away after being released from a resort for supernatural beings. The film has broken box office records in China.
