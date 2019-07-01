Sixteen officials from the Xilinhot Prison in Inner Mongolia were found to have “neglected their duties, indulged criminals, and engaged in malpractice and fraud”. Photo: Weibo
Chinese prisoner got other inmates to dig a tunnel so he could come and go from jail
- And he got away with it – and more – because former warden and 15 other officials turned a blind eye to his activities, corruption watchdog says
- They have been expelled from the party, sacked or demoted, while Xi Guijun, freed in 2007, is back behind bars for blackmailing a coal mine operator
President Xi Jinping and former PLA chief of joint staff Fang Fenghui ahead of a meeting in Beijing in 2017. Fang was jailed for life in February for taking bribes. Photo: Reuters
China’s military demotes over 70 senior officers ‘for bribing Fang Fenghui’
- At least one general and two lieutenant generals on the list of those punished for links to jailed former chief of joint staff, according to sources
- They were ‘found guilty of offering bribes in exchange for promotions’
