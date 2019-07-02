Visitors have been filmed breaking into the park in Sichuan to pick its lotus flowers. Photo: Hongxing News
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
- Sichuan attraction was due to reopen for the summer but managers decided there was no point after it was stripped bare of its most celebrated feature
Topic | China Society
Visitors have been filmed breaking into the park in Sichuan to pick its lotus flowers. Photo: Hongxing News
Guilin is renowned for its scenic cruises along the Li River, through magnificent karst mountains. But one tour group was forced on an unexpected shopping trip. Photo: Alamy
Chinese tour guide barred after forced shopping trip in scenic Guilin
- Visit to beauty spot spoiled as tourists ordered off the bus to spend, spend, spend
Topic | China Society
Guilin is renowned for its scenic cruises along the Li River, through magnificent karst mountains. But one tour group was forced on an unexpected shopping trip. Photo: Alamy