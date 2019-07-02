Police seize marijuana from a flat in Chengdu, Sichuan province, where a student was growing the plant for personal use. Photo: cnr.cn
Overseas influence blamed for rise in marijuana abuse among young Chinese
- Prosecutors in Nanjing say it has become ‘a serious problem’ – especially for those who have studied abroad
- It comes after national body reports a 25 per cent rise in abuse of the drug in 2018 from a year earlier
Topic | China Society
CBD beauty products have already gone mainstream in North America – and now it is coming to Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
Smearing cannabis on your face: the latest Asian beauty craze
- The market for beauty products made from cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants, is projected to be worth US$25 billion by 2029
- With Japan and Korea at the forefront of global beauty standards, experts say it is only a matter of time before they – and China – embrace the CBD trend
Topic | Beauty
