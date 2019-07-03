EVA Air flight attendants and their supporters during a protest outside the office of Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday. Their strike is now the longest in Taiwan’s aviation history. Photo: AP
Strike drags on at Taiwan’s EVA Air with hundreds more flights cancelled
- Cabin crew action is now longest in Taiwan’s aviation history
- Disruption set to continue through to mid-July
Topic | Aviation
The airline estimates the week-long strike has already cost it US$43 million. Photo: Kyodo
Cabin crews urge EVA Air to resume talks to end Taiwan’s longest-ever aviation strike
- Week-long industrial action has already grounded hundreds of planes and managers warn problems will continue into next week
- Union representing striking workers offers number of concessions in hope of resuming negotiations
Topic | China Society
