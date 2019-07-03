Channels

EVA Air flight attendants and their supporters during a protest outside the office of Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday. Their strike is now the longest in Taiwan’s aviation history. Photo: AP
Society

Strike drags on at Taiwan’s EVA Air with hundreds more flights cancelled

  • Cabin crew action is now longest in Taiwan’s aviation history
  • Disruption set to continue through to mid-July
Topic |   Aviation
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:31pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:31pm, 3 Jul, 2019

The airline estimates the week-long strike has already cost it US$43 million. Photo: Kyodo
Society

Cabin crews urge EVA Air to resume talks to end Taiwan’s longest-ever aviation strike

  • Week-long industrial action has already grounded hundreds of planes and managers warn problems will continue into next week
  • Union representing striking workers offers number of concessions in hope of resuming negotiations
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:11pm, 27 Jun, 2019

The airline estimates the week-long strike has already cost it US$43 million. Photo: Kyodo
