A hospital in Qingdao, northeast China, is investigating after a doctor’s wife boasted online of gifts he received from patients and preferential treatment for family members. Photo: Handout
Wife’s bragging gets Chinese doctor suspended from duty
- Gifts from patients, special treatment for family members and unnecessary tests documented on social media leads to investigation
Ke Meinan and Wang Huaying were struggling to raise the money to pay for their daughter’s treatment for lupus. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Chinese husband ready to sacrifice cancer treatment so wife and daughter can receive care
- Couple realised they could not afford for both of them to be treated for cancer so agreed to draw lots – but the draw was rigged to ensure the wife would continue to receive care
- Internet uses rally to help fund cost of treating daughter’s lupus after local broadcaster reported on family’s predicament
