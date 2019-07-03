Channels

A hospital in Qingdao, northeast China, is investigating after a doctor’s wife boasted online of gifts he received from patients and preferential treatment for family members. Photo: Handout
Society

Wife’s bragging gets Chinese doctor suspended from duty

  • Gifts from patients, special treatment for family members and unnecessary tests documented on social media leads to investigation
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 5:28pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:28pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Ke Meinan and Wang Huaying were struggling to raise the money to pay for their daughter’s treatment for lupus. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Chinese husband ready to sacrifice cancer treatment so wife and daughter can receive care

  • Couple realised they could not afford for both of them to be treated for cancer so agreed to draw lots – but the draw was rigged to ensure the wife would continue to receive care
  • Internet uses rally to help fund cost of treating daughter’s lupus after local broadcaster reported on family’s predicament
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Published: 8:51pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:53pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Ke Meinan and Wang Huaying were struggling to raise the money to pay for their daughter's treatment for lupus. Photo: Thepaper.cn
