Taking your shirt off in public in the east China city of Jinan is now punishable with a fine. Photo: Alamy
Keep your shirt on! Chinese city introduces fines for stripping off in public
- Authorities in Jinan say it is also an offence to wash your laundry – or your feet – in the city’s famous springs
- New restrictions added to list of public order offences, which already included spitting and speaking loudly in public
Visitors have been filmed breaking into the park in Sichuan to pick its lotus flowers. Photo: Red Star News
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
- Sichuan attraction was due to reopen for the summer but managers decided there was no point after it was stripped bare of its most celebrated feature
