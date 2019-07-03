Channels

Taking your shirt off in public in the east China city of Jinan is now punishable with a fine. Photo: Alamy
Society

Keep your shirt on! Chinese city introduces fines for stripping off in public

  • Authorities in Jinan say it is also an offence to wash your laundry – or your feet – in the city’s famous springs
  • New restrictions added to list of public order offences, which already included spitting and speaking loudly in public
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 6:00pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:56pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Visitors have been filmed breaking into the park in Sichuan to pick its lotus flowers. Photo: Red Star News
Society

Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers

  • Sichuan attraction was due to reopen for the summer but managers decided there was no point after it was stripped bare of its most celebrated feature
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 3:24pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:03am, 3 Jul, 2019

