A still from the video footage, which shows the woman stamping on the driver after hitting him, throwing a bottle and trying to grab the steering wheel. Photo: Weibo
Chinese bus rage strikes again as woman kicks and punches driver, grabs steering wheel
- Culprit is detained for endangering public safety in the latest of a string of such incidents in China
- Passenger-driver fights have been in the spotlight since one ended in a bus plunging into the Yangtze River in October, killing 15
Topic | China Society
A little girl using a potty on a Beijing bus has sparked an online conversation in China about whether this behaviour is socially acceptable. Photo: Weibo
Chinese child defecates on bus, causing social media stink
- Passenger objects when little girl uses potty on a Beijing bus, but not everyone agrees it is socially unacceptable
