People in Yangluo protest against the proposed incineration plant on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
Thousands protest in central China over waste incineration plant
- Riot police deployed after week of unrest over proposed plant next to residential areas – echoing recent years’ protests against incinerators elsewhere in the country
- District government urges people to ignore rumours and says plant’s location has yet to be finalised
Topic | China Society
Recyclables such as plastic must be separated from wet garbage, dry garbage and hazardous waste under the new rules in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Shanghai begins new waste sorting era, as China eyes cleaner image
- The city’s ambitious waste and recycling rules took effect on Monday, aiming to emulate successes of comparable policies in Japan, Taiwan and California
- President Xi Jinping has urged China – the world’s second-biggest waste producer after the United States – to sort rubbish better
