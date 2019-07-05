Channels

People in Yangluo protest against the proposed incineration plant on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
Society

Thousands protest in central China over waste incineration plant

  • Riot police deployed after week of unrest over proposed plant next to residential areas – echoing recent years’ protests against incinerators elsewhere in the country
  • District government urges people to ignore rumours and says plant’s location has yet to be finalised
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 1:58pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:08pm, 5 Jul, 2019

People in Yangluo protest against the proposed incineration plant on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
Recyclables such as plastic must be separated from wet garbage, dry garbage and hazardous waste under the new rules in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Society

Shanghai begins new waste sorting era, as China eyes cleaner image

  • The city’s ambitious waste and recycling rules took effect on Monday, aiming to emulate successes of comparable policies in Japan, Taiwan and California
  • President Xi Jinping has urged China – the world’s second-biggest waste producer after the United States – to sort rubbish better
Topic |   China Society
SCMP

Mandy Zuo  

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:36pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:09pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Recyclables such as plastic must be separated from wet garbage, dry garbage and hazardous waste under the new rules in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
