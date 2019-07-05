A man has been detained for suggesting a giant dragon might have caused last month’s earthquake in Sichuan. Photo: Shutterstock
Picture of ‘giant dragon that caused Yibin earthquake’ lands Chinese man in detention
- Suspect says manipulated image of snake was intended as ‘a bit of fun’, but police in city where tremor killed 13 people last month weren’t laughing
- Man said on social media that a ‘120-metre-long giant dragon with a diameter of 1.5 meters jumped out of the water’
Topic | China Society
A man has been detained for suggesting a giant dragon might have caused last month’s earthquake in Sichuan. Photo: Shutterstock