Police alleged the seven Chinese nationals were “professional beggars”. Photo: Handout
Chinese consulate condemns ‘professional begging’ after arrests in Melbourne
- Seven elderly Chinese nationals in Australia on tourist visas charged with begging and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a crime
- Police say ‘they’re not vulnerable people, they have got access to housing and they’re just taking advantage’
Australia has long cooperated with China in an effort to crack down on money launderers. Photo: AFP
Australia seizes real estate from Chinese national after joint money-laundering probe
- Melbourne properties valued at US$2.93 million were owned by 32-year-old who had been using an assumed name and had moved to the Caribbean
- China’s main policing agency had sought Australia’s help in 2016 to identify two people it said had defrauded investors
