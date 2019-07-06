Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police alleged the seven Chinese nationals were “professional beggars”. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese consulate condemns ‘professional begging’ after arrests in Melbourne

  • Seven elderly Chinese nationals in Australia on tourist visas charged with begging and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a crime
  • Police say ‘they’re not vulnerable people, they have got access to housing and they’re just taking advantage’
Topic |   Australia
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:49pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:49pm, 6 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police alleged the seven Chinese nationals were “professional beggars”. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Australia has long cooperated with China in an effort to crack down on money launderers. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Australia seizes real estate from Chinese national after joint money-laundering probe

  • Melbourne properties valued at US$2.93 million were owned by 32-year-old who had been using an assumed name and had moved to the Caribbean
  • China’s main policing agency had sought Australia’s help in 2016 to identify two people it said had defrauded investors
Topic |   Australia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:02pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:23pm, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Australia has long cooperated with China in an effort to crack down on money launderers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.