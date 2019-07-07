Tongxin Aid and Assistance helps families affected by the illicit drug trade in Tongxin, Ningxia. Photo: Tom Wang
Meet the heroin trafficker’s son who is trying to save China’s ‘drug orphans’ one child at a time
- Peng Lisheng’s life was turned upside down when he learned that his father was in prison for his involvement in the drug trade
- He uses his first-hand experience to help families struggling with the scourge in his remote corner of the country
