Deaths of two Chinese men in road accident inferno bring ‘hate the rich’ crowd out on social media
- Father of three is killed as flames engulf car in crash at stop light in Henan
- Woman from wealthy family is held as police investigate drink-driving
Topic | China Society
Gantry camera footage from an intersection in Yongcheng shows the BMW being propelled across the road before bursting into flames. Photo: Weibo