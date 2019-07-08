Channels

Crystal Liu Yifei as Mulan in Disney's live-action film which is eagerly anticipated in China.
Society

Disney’s live-action Mulan trailer lights up Chinese social media

  • More than one billion views of Mulan discussion in China hours after trailer screens during Women’s World Cup final
  • While some quibble over technical details, the vast majority are eagerly awaiting Disney’s first Chinese princess
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 5:41pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:57pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Crystal Liu Yifei as Mulan in Disney's live-action film which is eagerly anticipated in China.
Crystal Liu Yifei in a still from the first Mulan trailer. All the signs point to the Disney live-action film being a realist war epic.
Entertainment

First Mulan live-action trailer: the big takeaways, and fan reaction to teaser of Disney film starring Crystal Liu Yifei

  • Teaser focuses on title character, played by Chinese actress Crystal Liu Yifei, and her conflicting roles as good daughter and great warrior for her country
  • There’s no sign of Mushu the wisecracking dragon and no sound of the classic songs from the animated original. Everything points to it being a realist war epic
Topic |   American films
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Published: 12:24pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:24pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Crystal Liu Yifei in a still from the first Mulan trailer. All the signs point to the Disney live-action film being a realist war epic.
