Crystal Liu Yifei as Mulan in Disney’s live-action film which is eagerly anticipated in China.
Disney’s live-action Mulan trailer lights up Chinese social media
- More than one billion views of Mulan discussion in China hours after trailer screens during Women’s World Cup final
- While some quibble over technical details, the vast majority are eagerly awaiting Disney’s first Chinese princess
Crystal Liu Yifei in a still from the first Mulan trailer. All the signs point to the Disney live-action film being a realist war epic.
First Mulan live-action trailer: the big takeaways, and fan reaction to teaser of Disney film starring Crystal Liu Yifei
- Teaser focuses on title character, played by Chinese actress Crystal Liu Yifei, and her conflicting roles as good daughter and great warrior for her country
- There’s no sign of Mushu the wisecracking dragon and no sound of the classic songs from the animated original. Everything points to it being a realist war epic
