US President Donald Trump speaking in the Rose Garden at the White House as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross looks on. File photo: Reuters
US may give American companies licences to sell to Huawei if no national security threat
- Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said company would stay on Entity List, meaning licences would probably be denied, but offered an opening for approvals
Topic | Huawei
US President Donald Trump speaking in the Rose Garden at the White House as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross looks on. File photo: Reuters