Zheng Jianjiang, seen in a photo from his AUX Group's website, has been a deputy of the Chinese National People's Congress since 2013. Photo: AUX Group
Wife of Chinese billionaire parliamentarian Zheng Jianjiang sues Vancouver over vacant-home tax bill on US$20 million property
- Petition lodged by He Yiju says her home was ‘uninhabitable’ and contaminated by asbestos and faeces when it was hit with a US$190,000 tax for being unoccupied
- He’s tycoon husband has been a deputy of China’s National People’s Congress since 2013
Evergrande’s first electric car model goes into production at its Tianjin factory. Photo: Handout
Evergrande, Chinese property firm aiming to catch Tesla, starts electric vehicle production
- Evergrande Group launches the Nevs 93, its first-ever electric vehicle
- New venture comes amid roll back in subsidies, soft appetite among investors
