Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zheng Jianjiang, seen in a photo from his AUX Group's website, has been a deputy of the Chinese National People's Congress since 2013. Photo: AUX Group
Society

Wife of Chinese billionaire parliamentarian Zheng Jianjiang sues Vancouver over vacant-home tax bill on US$20 million property

  • Petition lodged by He Yiju says her home was ‘uninhabitable’ and contaminated by asbestos and faeces when it was hit with a US$190,000 tax for being unoccupied
  • He’s tycoon husband has been a deputy of China’s National People’s Congress since 2013
Topic |   Canada
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 5:30am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:49am, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zheng Jianjiang, seen in a photo from his AUX Group's website, has been a deputy of the Chinese National People's Congress since 2013. Photo: AUX Group
READ FULL ARTICLE
Evergrande’s first electric car model goes into production at its Tianjin factory. Photo: Handout
Companies

Evergrande, Chinese property firm aiming to catch Tesla, starts electric vehicle production

  • Evergrande Group launches the Nevs 93, its first-ever electric vehicle
  • New venture comes amid roll back in subsidies, soft appetite among investors
Topic |   Electric cars
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 12:00pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:01pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Evergrande’s first electric car model goes into production at its Tianjin factory. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.