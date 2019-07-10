Channels

Foreign teachers and students are among 19 people detained in a narcotics crackdown in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
Society

Foreign teachers, students held in China on drugs charges

  • 16 foreigners, including students, among 19 people detained in Jiangsu province narcotics crackdown
  • One foreign national is in criminal detention, indicating imminent formal charge
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 2:37pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:52pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Foreign teachers and students are among 19 people detained in a narcotics crackdown in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Shutterstock
Tongxin Aid and Assistance helps families affected by the illicit drug trade in Tongxin, Ningxia.
Society

Meet the heroin trafficker’s son who is trying to save China’s ‘drug orphans’ one child at a time

  • Peng Lisheng’s life was turned upside down when he learned that his father was in prison for his involvement in the drug trade
  • He uses his first-hand experience to help families struggling with the scourge in his remote corner of the country
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 8:00am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:05am, 9 Jul, 2019

Tongxin Aid and Assistance helps families affected by the illicit drug trade in Tongxin, Ningxia. Photo: Tom Wang
