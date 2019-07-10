Foreign teachers and students are among 19 people detained in a narcotics crackdown in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Shutterstock
Foreign teachers, students held in China on drugs charges
- 16 foreigners, including students, among 19 people detained in Jiangsu province narcotics crackdown
- One foreign national is in criminal detention, indicating imminent formal charge
Tongxin Aid and Assistance helps families affected by the illicit drug trade in Tongxin, Ningxia. Photo: Tom Wang
Meet the heroin trafficker’s son who is trying to save China’s ‘drug orphans’ one child at a time
- Peng Lisheng’s life was turned upside down when he learned that his father was in prison for his involvement in the drug trade
- He uses his first-hand experience to help families struggling with the scourge in his remote corner of the country
