Wang Zhenhua, the former chairman of Future Land Development, has been formally charged by prosecutors in Shanghai. Photo: Toutiao
Chinese tycoon Wang Zhenhua formally charged with child sexual abuse
- State broadcaster shows 57-year-old former chairman of Future Land Development behind bars in Shanghai detention centre
- 49-year-old woman, identified only as Zhou and accused of procuring girls, also charged with same offence
Topic | China Society
Wang Zhenhua, the former chairman of Future Land Development, has been formally charged by prosecutors in Shanghai. Photo: Toutiao
Wang Zhenhua has been accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl. Photo: Edward Wong
Chinese property tycoon Wang Zhenhua ‘took children as his playthings’, top legal affairs agency says
- Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission pulls no punches in its condemnation of Future Land Development chairman, despite him not being charged
- Businessman is being detained in Shanghai in connection with allegations of child molestation
Topic | China Society
Wang Zhenhua has been accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl. Photo: Edward Wong