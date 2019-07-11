Chinese science-fiction hit The Wandering Earth is the bestselling film of 2019 taking about US$691 million at the box office. Photo: Handout
Chinese censorship is stifling country’s film industry
- Box office totals headed for their first year-on-year decline in at least a decade
- Figures hit by cancellation of potential summer blockbusters
Topic | Cinema
Chinese science-fiction hit The Wandering Earth is the bestselling film of 2019 taking about US$691 million at the box office. Photo: Handout
Actor Jinpa plays the title role in Pema Tseden’s latest film, Jinpa, about a truck driver who accidentally runs over a sheep.
Tibetan filmmaker Pema Tseden on self-censorship, Chinese art-house film, and his late start in movies
- As a filmmaker you learn about the subject matter you’re allowed to tackle and that which you’re not, says director, whose sixth feature, Jinpa, opened recently
- The 49-year-old says he got into filmmaking to give an accurate portrayal of the Tibetan way of life
Topic | Chinese language cinema
Actor Jinpa plays the title role in Pema Tseden’s latest film, Jinpa, about a truck driver who accidentally runs over a sheep.