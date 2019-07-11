Zhang Zixin, aged nine, was taken to the port city of Ningbo by her family's tenants and has not been seen since Sunday. Photo: Weibo.
Chinese police race to solve mystery of missing girl, last seen with now-dead family tenants
- Nine-year-old girl last seen on Sunday was taken from home to ‘attend a wedding’
- A day after they promised to return her, the bodies of the pair were recovered from a lake in Ningbo
Topic | China Society
Zhang Zixin, aged nine, was taken to the port city of Ningbo by her family's tenants and has not been seen since Sunday. Photo: Weibo.