Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zhang Zixin, aged nine, was taken to the port city of Ningbo by her family's tenants and has not been seen since Sunday. Photo: Weibo.
Society

Chinese police race to solve mystery of missing girl, last seen with now-dead family tenants

  • Nine-year-old girl last seen on Sunday was taken from home to ‘attend a wedding’
  • A day after they promised to return her, the bodies of the pair were recovered from a lake in Ningbo
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 5:47pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:47pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zhang Zixin, aged nine, was taken to the port city of Ningbo by her family's tenants and has not been seen since Sunday. Photo: Weibo.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.