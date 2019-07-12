Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The British embassy is Beijing says four Britons have been held in eastern China, but it is unclear if the detentions are linked to a language school drugs bust in Jiangsu. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Four Britons held in China, two days after language school drugs bust

  • British embassy in Beijing could not confirm arrests were tied to raid in Jiangsu
  • Investigation centres on group including 16 foreign teachers and students
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The British embassy is Beijing says four Britons have been held in eastern China, but it is unclear if the detentions are linked to a language school drugs bust in Jiangsu. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.