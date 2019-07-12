Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The coach was en route to Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, when tragedy struck. Photo: Weibo
Society

Eight killed, 16 hurt in southwest China as boulder smashes into coach

  • Vehicle was travelling through Sichuan en route to provincial capital Chengdu when it was struck by a huge rock
  • Girl aged 12 and boy aged 13 among the fatalities
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 3:10pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:10pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The coach was en route to Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, when tragedy struck. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Footage from an intersection in Yongcheng, Henan shows the BMW being propelled across the road before bursting into flames. Photo: Weibo
Society

Two men killed in road accident inferno after Maserati slams into BMW in central China

  • Father of three is killed as flames engulf car in crash at stop light in Henan
  • Woman from wealthy family is held as police investigate drink-driving
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 3:37pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Footage from an intersection in Yongcheng, Henan shows the BMW being propelled across the road before bursting into flames. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.