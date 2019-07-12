The coach was en route to Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, when tragedy struck. Photo: Weibo
Eight killed, 16 hurt in southwest China as boulder smashes into coach
- Vehicle was travelling through Sichuan en route to provincial capital Chengdu when it was struck by a huge rock
- Girl aged 12 and boy aged 13 among the fatalities
Topic | China Society
The coach was en route to Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, when tragedy struck. Photo: Weibo
Footage from an intersection in Yongcheng, Henan shows the BMW being propelled across the road before bursting into flames. Photo: Weibo
Two men killed in road accident inferno after Maserati slams into BMW in central China
- Father of three is killed as flames engulf car in crash at stop light in Henan
- Woman from wealthy family is held as police investigate drink-driving
Topic | China Society
Footage from an intersection in Yongcheng, Henan shows the BMW being propelled across the road before bursting into flames. Photo: Weibo