Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police in eastern China have shut down an illicit bitcoin mining operation after a power company reported abnormal electricity usage worth US$3 million. Photo: Reuters
Society

China police pull plug on bitcoin miners after US$3 million power tip-off

  • More than 20 suspects and nearly 4,000 mining devices taken in Jiangsu’s ‘largest case’ of stolen electricity
  • Illicit operation cracked after power company reports abnormal usage
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:32pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:32pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police in eastern China have shut down an illicit bitcoin mining operation after a power company reported abnormal electricity usage worth US$3 million. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump has told Facebook and bitcoin they need to meet banking regulations if they want to develop a currency and become banks. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump blasts bitcoin, Facebook Libra, demands they face banking regulations

  • Trump’s comments mark a change from the White House’s usual silence on the subject even as federal regulators have grappled with how to regulate virtual coins
  • The market reaction to Trump’s comments was muted. Bitcoin saw little change from its level before Trump tweeted
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:02am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:20pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump has told Facebook and bitcoin they need to meet banking regulations if they want to develop a currency and become banks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.