Shandong University, in the city of Jinan, said the programme aimed to encourage students to “learn culturally and academically” from each other. Photo: Shutterstock
Shandong University sorry for ‘buddy programme’ to match foreign students with locals
- It says it will carry out a thorough review after an online uproar over programme to pair foreigners with members of the opposite sex
- Notice circulating on social media shows 47 students from abroad took part and were each matched with three Chinese, most of them female
Students make last-minute preparations for a gaokao exam in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Simon Song
Why did one of China’s elite universities need to offer big money to get the best students?
- Zhejiang University has been ordered to stop dangling tens of thousands of dollars to get the highest scorers in the national college entrance exam to accept a place at the campus
- Competition for the top gaokao performers is fierce as schools can no longer wait for the brightest to come to them
