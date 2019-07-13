Channels

Shandong University, in the city of Jinan, said the programme aimed to encourage students to “learn culturally and academically” from each other. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Shandong University sorry for ‘buddy programme’ to match foreign students with locals

  • It says it will carry out a thorough review after an online uproar over programme to pair foreigners with members of the opposite sex
  • Notice circulating on social media shows 47 students from abroad took part and were each matched with three Chinese, most of them female
Topic |   China Society
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 7:00am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Jul, 2019

Students make last-minute preparations for a gaokao exam in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Simon Song
Society

Why did one of China’s elite universities need to offer big money to get the best students?

  • Zhejiang University has been ordered to stop dangling tens of thousands of dollars to get the highest scorers in the national college entrance exam to accept a place at the campus
  • Competition for the top gaokao performers is fierce as schools can no longer wait for the brightest to come to them
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:47pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 27 Jun, 2019

