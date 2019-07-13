Channels

Before her arrest in 2014, Guo Meimei had drawn attention for flaunting her flashy lifestyle on social media to millions of followers. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese socialite Guo Meimei is freed from jail but few report release and some stories vanish

  • News of the 28-year-old’s release after serving a five-year term for operating illegal casinos in Beijing appeared only in smaller mainland outlets
  • Meanwhile, earlier reports about the online celebrity have been taken down
Topic |   Censorship in China
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 6:00pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:46pm, 13 Jul, 2019

A still from the Guan Hu film The Eight Hundred.
Clarence Tsui
Chinese film censors cancel two domestic movies, giving Hong Kong releases a boost

  • The Eight Hundred and Better Days are withdrawn over controversial KMT and youth violence content; The Last Wish is renamed
  • White Storm 2 and The Invincible Dragon fill the gaps in mainland cineplex schedules
Clarence Tsui

Clarence Tsui  

Published: 8:15am, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:22am, 8 Jul, 2019

