Liu hopes to win over the critics a Photo: Disney
Mulan’s Crystal Liu Yifei: from ‘fairy sister’ to fierce Disney princess
- Better known for her looks than her acting ability, China-born actress has had a mixed career to date
- Her latest performance is as the Chinese princess Mulan
Topic | Disney
In a scene from Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 film Spirited Away, Chihiro (voiced for its China run by Zhou Dongyu) runs away after being released from a resort for supernatural beings. The film has broken box office records in China.
Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away sets China box office record, trumps Toy Story 4, 18 years after rest of world saw it
- Anime master Hayao Miyazaki’s second film to get a belated cinematic release in China, Spirited Away has biggest opening weekend ever there for a Japanese film
- Story of a girl who moves to a city’s suburbs and enters a supernatural realm has taken US$33 million in five days, more than double sales for Pixar’s new film
Topic | Asian cinema: Japanese films
