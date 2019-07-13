Channels

A huge search has been under way for missing nine-year-old Zhang Zixin since Monday. Photo: Sohu
Society

Body found in eastern China believed to be missing girl in abduction case

  • Nine-year-old Zhang Zixin was taken from her home on the outskirts of Hangzhou on July 4 and a huge search has been under way for nearly a week
  • Police say she was abducted by a couple whose bodies were later discovered in a lake in Ningbo
Topic |   Left-behind children in China
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 8:41pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:50pm, 13 Jul, 2019

A huge search has been under way for missing nine-year-old Zhang Zixin since Monday. Photo: Sohu
Zhang Zixin, aged nine, was taken to the port city of Ningbo by her family’s tenants and has not been seen since Sunday. Photo: Weibo.
Society

Chinese police race to solve mystery of missing girl, last seen with now-dead family tenants

  • Nine-year-old girl last seen on Sunday was taken from home to ‘attend a wedding’
  • A day after they promised to return her, the bodies of the pair were recovered from a lake in Ningbo
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 5:47pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Zhang Zixin, aged nine, was taken to the port city of Ningbo by her family’s tenants and has not been seen since Sunday. Photo: Weibo.
