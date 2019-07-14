Channels

Miyun reservoir is the main supply of drinking water to Beijing. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese officials’ summer retreat closes down over pollution scandal

  • Cloud Valley Mansion once hosted lavish banquets but shut its doors after being found to have pumped waste water in reservoir that supplies Beijing
  • Facility was run by agriculture ministry and had been open for more than 30 years
Topic |   China Society
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 3:29pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:52pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Miyun reservoir is the main supply of drinking water to Beijing. Photo: Alamy
With flooding becoming more likely in some Chinese cities, and drought on the rise in others, Beijing is calling on international expertise to help in the fight against climate change. Photo: AP
Politics

China taps into global expertise in climate change battle against increasing floods and drought

  • First overseas office for top pedigree climate adaptation experts opens in Beijing
  • While much work has been done on mitigation, focus turns to adapting to changing circumstances of global warming
Topic |   Climate change
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 6:30am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 9 Jul, 2019

With flooding becoming more likely in some Chinese cities, and drought on the rise in others, Beijing is calling on international expertise to help in the fight against climate change. Photo: AP
