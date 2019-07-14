Channels

The body of Zhang Zixin, 9, was found in waters off Ningbo on Saturday. Police said she was abducted by a couple surnamed Xie and Liang, whose bodies were recovered from a lake in the city on July 8. Photo: News.wmxa.cn
Society

Chinese search engine Baidu apologises over fake message from grief-stricken father

  • News aggregator says it has deleted the post and fired the editor responsible
  • A family member told media it was not written by Zhang Jun, whose nine-year-old daughter’s body was found on Saturday
Topic |   Crime in China
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 5:49pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:49pm, 14 Jul, 2019

A search had been under way for missing nine-year-old Zhang Zixin since Monday. Photo: Sohu
Society

Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China

  • Zhang Zixin was taken from her home on the outskirts of Hangzhou on July 4 and a search had been under way for nearly a week
  • Officers say she was taken by a couple whose bodies were later discovered in a lake in Ningbo
Topic |   Left-behind children in China
